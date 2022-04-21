RIDDLE — Days Creek picked up a pair of Class 2A/1A Special District 3 softball wins on Thursday, defeating Riddle 21-4 and 17-2.

Both games were stopped after three innings due to the mercy rule.

The Wolves improved to 8-3 on the season and 7-3 in SD3, while the Irish remained winless at 0-11 and 0-8.

Fionna Ketchem went 4-for-4 with three doubles for Days Creek in the opener and pitched the win. Bailey Stufflebeam was 3-for-4 and Kaleigh Loidici added two hits. D.C. drew 10 walks.

In Game 2, Ketchem was 3-for-3 with a home run and Riley Crume had two hits. Kinley Rainwater, Kalee Hulse and Maddison Gaedecke hit singles for the Irish.

Riddle is scheduled to travel to Monroe Friday for a league doubleheader. Days Creek will host Yoncalla Monday, weather permitting.

First Game

D. Creek;6(12)3;—;21;13;0

Riddle;310;—4;3;3

Ketchem and Harris; Light and Watson. W — Ketchem. L — Light. 2B — Ketchem 3 (DC), Stufflebeam (DC), Geiger (DC).

Second Game

D. Creek;485;—;17;12;2

Riddle;002;—;2;3;2

Ketchem and Harris; Gaedecke and Hildebrand. W — Ketchem. L — Gaedecke. 2B — Stufflebeam (DC), Loidici (DC), Mumford (DC). 3B — Park (DC). HR — Ketchem (DC).

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

