RIDDLE — The Days Creek softball team dominated Riddle in a Class 2A/1A Special District 4 doubleheader on Tuesday, winning 16-1 in four innings and 23-0 in three innings.
Both contests were stopped early due to the mercy rule.
Riley Crume finished with three hits, including two doubles, and two RBIs in the first game for the Wolves (7-8, 7-8 SD4). McKenzie Park had two hits, one of them a two-run homer in the second inning, and three RBIs, and Natalie Harris stroked a pair of doubles and knocked in two runs. Kaleigh Loiodici contributed a two-run homer in the second.
Shayleigh Mumford allowed no hits over four innings, striking out four and walking one.
In Game 2, Mumford was 3-for-4 with a double, triple and four RBIs. Park went 3-for-4 with a two-run homer in the third inning, and Lyris Berlingeri had two hits, including a two-run homer in the third, and three RBIs.
Misty Randall had the lone hit for the Irish (3-17, 3-15).
"We're starting to hit the ball better," D.C. coach Shad Stufflebeam said. "Ever since the North Douglas loss, the girls started being more aggressive at the plate."
Days Creek is scheduled to travel to Oakridge and Riddle will visit No. 2-ranked North Douglas Wednesday.
First Game
Days Creek;1(10)3;2;—;16;15;0
Riddle;010;0;—;1;0;0
Mumford and Harris; Pope, Jaynes (2) and Watson. W — Mumford. L — Pope. 2B — Crume 2 (DC), Harris 2 (DC), Stone (DC), Jandura (DC). HR — Park (DC), Loiodici (DC).
Second Game
Days Creek;92(12);—;23;15;0
Riddle;000;—;0;1;2
Mumford and Harris; Jaynes, Pope (2) and Au. Hildebrand. W — Mumford L — Jaynes. 2B — Mumford (DC), Harris (DC). 3B — Mumford (DC), Berlingeri (DC). HR — Park (DC), Berlingeri (DC).
Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
