OAKLAND — Days Creek scored 10 runs in the opening two innings and went on to defeat Oakland 15-4 in a Special District 3 softball game on Tuesday.
Kaliegh Loidici went 3-for-3 with two runs for the Wolves (2-0). Bailey Stufflebeam was 3-for-4 with two RBIs, and Lyris Berlingeri, Shandiin Yanito-Newton and McKenzie Park all added two hits.
Yanito-Newton pitched the win, striking out eight. Mya Fauver was 3-for-3 with two RBIs, and Fontelle Witten and Kylie Pfaff each stroked a pair of hits for the Oakers (0-3-1). Pfaff knocked in two runs.
Days Creek;461;021;1;—;15;17;2
Oakland;001;030;x;—;4;10;1
Yanito-Newton and Wheeler, Denson; Templeton and Pfaff. W — Yanito-Newton. L — Templeton. 2B — Stufflebeam (DC), Loidici (DC), Busciglio (O).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.