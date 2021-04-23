DAYS CREEK — The Days Creek softball team swept a Class 2A/1A Special District 3 doubleheader from Oakridge on Friday, using 21 hits to win the opener 12-9 and getting a solid pitching performance from Shandiin Yanito-Newton to post a 3-1 victory in the nightcap.
Ashtyn Slater was 4-for-4, while McKenzie Park and Raime Wheeler were both 3-for-4 for the Wolves (4-0) in the first game. Megan Kruzic, Lyris Berlingeri, Bailey Stufflebeam, Fiona Ketchum and Newton had two hits apiece.
Newton gave up 14 hits, but struck out 13.
In Game 2, Newton pitched a four-hitter with six strikeouts and one walk. Park was 2-for-3 and Kruzic went 2-for-4.
First Game
Oakridge;430;002;0;—;9;14;1
D. Creek;027;030;x;—;12;21;3
S. Snyder, Mason (3), J. Snyder (4), Perales (5) and Terral; Yanito-Newton and Wheeler. W — Yanito-Newton. L — S. Snyder. 2B — Mason (O), Kirkhart (O), Perales (O), Yanito-Newton (DC), Stufflebeam (DC). 3B — Jones (O).
Second Game
Oakridge;000;100;0;—;1;4;2
D. Creek;100;020;x;—;3;6;2
Perales and Kirkhart; Yanito-Newton and Wheeler. W — Yanito-Newton. L — Perales. 3B — Kirkhart (O).
