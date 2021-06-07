DAYS CREEK — Fiona Ketchum scored 10 of her 18 points in the second half and Days Creek defeated the Cascade Christian junior varsity 40-33 on Friday in a nonleague girls basketball game.
Ketchum also had eight rebounds and three steals. Bailey Stufflebeam contributed nine points and 12 rebounds, Raime Wheeler chipped in 12 boards and four steals and Riley Crume pulled down nine rebounds for the Wolves (2-2).
Timnah Roberson led the Challengers with 19 points, hitting three 3-points.
Days Creek is scheduled to host Rogue Adventist Academy on Thursday.
CASCADE CHRISTIAN JV (33) — Timnah Roberson 19, Akins 4, Shipman, Dunn 1, Pierson, Sweem 7, Snowden 2. Totals 14 2-8 33.
DAYS CREEK (40) — Fiona Ketchum 18, Wheeler 4, Leodoro 5, Crume, Park, Berlingeri 4, Densen, Loiidici, Stufflebeam 9. Totals 17 6-21 40.
C. Christian;8;8;6;11;—;33
Days Creek;7;6;12;15;—;40
3-Point Shots — C.C. 3 (Roberson), D.C. 0. Total Fouls — C.C. 17, D.C. 15.
