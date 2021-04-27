DAYS CREEK — The Days Creek softball team put up back-to-back eight-run innings and defeated Glendale 19-5 in five innings on Tuesday in a Class 2A/1A Special District 3 game.
Fiona Ketchum hit a grand slam in the second inning for the Wolves (5-0). Megan Kruzic, Ashtyn Slater, Shandiin Yanito-Newton, McKenzie Park, Kaliegh Loidici, Raime Wheeler and Riley Crume all added two hits. Yanito-Newton got the win, going four innings.
"Everybody played well for us today," Days Creek coach Katie Staudemaier said.
Morgan Moody and Briana Pilgram were both 2-for-3 for the Pirates (0-5).
Days Creek will travel to Drain on Friday for a key doubleheader against first-place North Douglas. Glendale plays at Oakridge Friday in a twin bill.
Glendale;011;0;3;—;5;7;4
D. Creek;288;1x;—;19;16;3
Moody and Hernandez; Yanito-Newton, Stufflebeam (5) and Wheeler, Ketchum (5). W — Yanito-Newton. L — Moody. 2B — Slater (DC). HR — Ketchum (DC).
