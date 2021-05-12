LOWELL — Days Creek collected 35 hits against Oakridge as it swept a Class 2A/1A Special District 3 softball doubleheader on Wednesday, winning 14-1 and 11-4.
Shandiin Newton pitched a four-hitter with 11 strikeouts and no walks for the Wolves (10-3, 10-3 SD3) in the opener. Fiona Ketchum was 4-for-4 with two doubles, Bailey Stufflebeam and Kaliegh Loidici both went 3-for-4 and Raime Wheeler added two hits.
Newton went 4-for-4 and Ashtyn Slater was 4-for-5 with a double for Days Creek in the second game. Raime Wheeler was 3-for-3, and Megan Kruzic, Stufflebeam and McKenzie Park all had two hits. Ketchum homered.
"We played well today," D.C. coach Katie Staudemaier said. "We played good defense and I thought Shandiin pitched well in both games."
The Wolves will play the winner between Glide and Oakridge at 4 p.m. Friday in a league playoff at Days Creek High School.
First Game
D. Creek;013;114;5;—;14;16;0
Lowell;010;000;0;—;1;4;1
Newton and Wheeler; Plahn and McFadden. W — Newton. L — Plahn. 2B — Ketchum 2 (DC), Matthews (L).
Second Game
D. Creek;003;313;1;—;11;19;2
Lowell;001;003;0;—;4;12;1
Newton and Wheeler; Matthews, Plahn (6) and Pickett. W — Newton. L — Matthews. 2B — Slater (DC), Kruzic (DC), Thurman (L). HR — Ketchum (DC).
