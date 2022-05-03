DAYS CREEK — The Days Creek softball team continued its late season surge, sweeping Oakland in a Class 2A/1A Special District 3 doubleheader, 18-9 and 24-10, on Tuesday.
The Wolves (14-3, 13-3 SD3) have won 12 straight.
Bailey Stufflebeam went 3-for-4 with two doubles, four RBIs and two runs in the first game for Days Creek. McKenzie Park was 3-for-5 with a two-bagger and two runs, and Riley Crume, Lyris Berlingeri, Fionna Ketchem and Kaleigh Loiodici all chipped in two hits. Ketchem homered.
Teagan Fauver went 2-for-4 with three RBIs, including a homer, for the Oakers (5-13, 5-10). Gwen Field was 2-for-3.
In Game 2, the Wolves stroked 23 hits.
Berlingeri and Natalie Harris both had four hits, and Crume, Ketchem, Stufflebeam and Raime Wheeler contributed three apiece. Crume knocked in four runs.
Teagan Fauver went 3-for-4 with a triple and two doubles for the Oakers. Mya Fauver was 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs.
Oakland is scheduled to travel to Monroe Wednesday. Days Creek hosts Elkton Monday.
First Game
Oakland;131;201;1;—;9;9;8
D. Creek;430;164;x;—;18;16;2
Templeton and T. Fauver; Ketchem and Wheeler. W — Ketchem. L — Templeton. 2B — S. Thacker (O), Templeton (O), Stufflebeam 2 (DC), Park (DC). HR — T. Fauver (O), Ketchem (DC).
Second Game
D. Creek;907;206;—;24;23;1
Oakland;082;200;—;10;8;2
Crume, Ketchem (2) and Wheeler; Templeton and T. Fauver. W — Crume. L — Templeton. 2B — Ketchem (DC), Berlingeri (DC), Harris 2 (DC), M. Fauver 2 (O), T. Fauver 2 (O). 3B — T. Fauver (O).
