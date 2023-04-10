COOS BAY — Days Creek senior Keith Gaskell won the long jump with a personal record 20 feet, 10 inches in the 21st annual Prefontaine Rotary Invitational track and field meet on Saturday.
Gaskell placed third in the 100 meters with a time of 11.73. Mia Piscopo of North Douglas finished third in the girls 400 (1:03.47, PR), Ray Gerrard of N.D. finished third in the discus (144-4) and Paige Edmonson of Sutherlin finished third in the girls long jump (15-8 1/4).
The Coquille girls and Siuslaw boys won team titles.
BOYS
TEAM SCORES — Siuslaw 108.5, Eureka 81, Crook County 78, North Bend 70, Phoenix 62.5, Marshfield 43, Del Norte 42, Myrtle Point 34, St. Mary's 30, Days Creek 17, McKinleyville 16, Gold Beach 13, Arcata 13, North Douglas 12, Douglas 11, Brookings-Harbor 7, Pacific 5, Powers 4, Waldport 4, Sutherlin 3, Oakland 2, Glendale 2, Coquille 2, Illinois Valley 2.
Winners, Douglas County
Placers in Top 8
100 — 1. Jason Padgett, NB, 11.52; 3. Keith Gaskell, DC, 11.73. 200 — 1. Jason Padgett, NB, 23.10. 400 — 1. Joe Morris, Eur, 52.40. 800 — 1. Bodey Lutes, Mar, 1:56.21. MILE — 1. Damian Dinan, McK, 4:39.19. 3,000 — 1. Gavin Humphreys, CC, 9:23.47; 8. Wyatt Humphrey, ND, 10:17.25. 110 HURDLES — 1. Jackson Selden, Pho, 17.59. 300 HURDLES — 1. Aden Mintonye, DN, 43.53; 4. Logan Gant, ND, 45.04; 7. Gage Barba, Gle, 48.28. 4x100 RELAY — 1. North Bend (Nathaniel Folsom, Andrew Efraimson, Brody Justice, Jason Padgett), 44.10; 7. Douglas (Caleb Cathey, Ethan Sumpter, Alex Metianu, Bryson Baird), 46.11; 8. Days Creek (Trenton Ladd, Cordell Guckert, Isaiah Bloom, Keith Gaskell), 47.91. 4x400 RELAY — 1. Siuslaw (Noel Hernandez, Samuel Ulrich, Raymundo Brito-Xilot, Hunter Petterson), 3:31.69. SHOT PUT — 1. Mason Detzler, MP, 53-6 1/2; 2. 8. Caleb Cathey, D, 41-3 1/2. DISCUS — 1. Mason Detzler, MP, 153-4; 3. Ray Gerrard, ND, 144-4. JAVELIN — 1. Keegan Young, NB, 173-3; 6. Ethan Sumpter, D, 148-10. HIGH JUMP — 1. Mason Taylor, Arc, 5-10. POLE VAULT — 1. Kyle Hughes, Siu, 14-3; 7. Ethian Webb, O, 9-0. LONG JUMP — 1. Keith Gaskell, DC, 20-10. TRIPLE JUMP — 1. Will Johnson, Siu, 40-6; 4. Alex Metianu, D, 39-0; 6. Aiden Arwood, Sut, 38-5 1/2.
GIRLS
TEAM SCORES — Coquille 92, Eureka 88, North Bend 54, St. Mary's 52, Bandon 50, Crook County 49, Del Norte 43, Marshfield 36, Siuslaw 32, Phoenix 32, Arcata 26, Oakland 20, McKinleyville 20, North Douglas 19, Sutherlin 13, Douglas 9, Gold Beach 7, Elkton 1, Waldport 1.
Winners, Douglas County
Placers in Top 6
100 — 1. Marley Petrey, Ban, 13.29. 200 — 1. Gabby Watson, McK, 28.10. 400 — 1. Marley Petrey, Ban, 1:02.30; 3. Mia Piscopo, ND, 1:03.47. 800 — 1. Ai-Lan McGoldrick, Arc, 2:31.13; 6. Jaden Ratledge, Sut, 2:36.16; 8. Mia Piscopo, ND, 2:39.24. MILE — 1. Danielle McLain, Ban, 5:40.99. 3,000 – 1. Kyla Potratz, Pho, 11:21.43. 100 HURDLES — 1. Samara Gaither, Eur, 17.21; 3. Veronica Sigl, O, 17.71; 4. Audri Ward, ND, 18.06. 300 HURDLES — 1. Marley Petrey, Ban, 48.99; 6. Veronica Sigl, O, 54.06; 8. Christina Sigl, O, 54.80. 4x100 RELAY — 1. Del Norte (Mayleah Jackson, Lili Nunez, Abbie O'Reiley, Gianna Taylor), 52.27; 4. Oakland (Christina Sigl, Addison Chouinard, Veronica Sigl, Tia Picknell), 55.22; 7. North Douglas (Mia Piscopo, Audri Ward, Marley Piscopo, Brooke McHaffie), 56.55; 8. Douglas (Jessica Easterly, Samantha Perron, Aquela Hasty, Brooklyn Rondeau), 56.56. 4x400 RELAY — 1. Crook County (Chalis Bueckert, Makenna Duran, Austin Fildes, Ruby Snider), 4:31.46; 6. North Douglas (Audri Ward, Savea Leholm, Mia Piscopo, Brooke McHaffie), 4:52.34; 8. Oakland (Maya Mason, Callie Sarnoski, Addison Chouinard, Jose Baimbridge), 5:08.11. SHOT PUT — 1. Daphne Scriven, Mar, 34-5 1/2. DISCUS — 1. Daphne Scriven, Mar, 125-0; 5. Taeleese Polamalu, D, 102-8. JAVELIN — 1. Lili Nunez, DN, 128-9; 6. Kambree Lee, D, 100-9; 8. Angelique Wilkins, E, 93-10. HIGH JUMP — 1. Emily Pesch, Eur, 5-3; 5. Tia Picknell, O, 4-8; 6. Jaden Ratledge, Sut, 4-8; 8. Mahalah Adkins, Sut, 4-4. POLE VAULT — 1. Abby Woodruff, NB, 10-0. LONG JUMP — 1. Sidney DeBoer, SM, 16-6; 3. Paige Edmonson, Sut, 15-8 1/2; 7. Brooke McHaffie, ND, 14-11. TRIPLE JUMP — 1. Sidney DeBoer, SM, 36-8; 8. Taeleese Polamalu, D, 30-1.
