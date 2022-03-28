A miserable eighth inning sent the Roseburg High School softball team to its fifth loss of the season on Monday.

Westview of Beaverton scored six runs in the top of the eighth — getting plenty of help from a rash of Roseburg errors — and handed the Indians an 8-2 nonconference loss at Stewart Park.

"The wheels fell off (in the eighth) and we couldn't stop the bleeding," Roseburg coach Dave Blevins said. "It's a tough pill to swallow."

Roseburg (3-5 overall) finished with nine errors in the contest.

"You can't win ballgames playing defense like that," Blevins said.

The Wildcats (5-1) forced the contest into extra innings with an unearned run in the seventh off Roseburg starter Kami Gibson.

With one out, Tribe shortstop Shyla Mead misplayed a grounder hit by Bridgette Boling. Boling stole second before Gibson fanned Kaiya Suyama for the second out.

Boling advanced to third and came home on a throwing error by Roseburg catcher Isabel Stribling to tie it at 2-2.

Westview cashed in on Roseburg's mistakes in the eighth. Roseburg third baseman Olivia Dedmon committed errors on back-to-back at-bats by Sophia Groshong and Evyn Morriss to open the inning.

Zoe Zimmer gave the Wildcats the lead for good with an RBI single. Sofia Cherry contributed a two-run double and Kallan Bordwell-Gray added a run-scoring single during the rally.

Gibson, who pitched well from the second through the seventh inning, took the loss. The senior right-hander gave up 10 hits, striking out six and walking two.

Boling, a sophomore left-hander, allowed six hits with six strikeouts and three walks.

Gibson led off the fourth with a towering home run to center field, giving the Indians a 2-1 advantage. It was Gibson's third round-tripper of the season.

Emma Murphy went 2-for-4 with a walk for Roseburg. She knocked in the first run of the game in the first, scoring Mead with a single.

Westview, a member of the Metro League, entered the contest ranked No. 4 in the OSAAtoday Class 6A preseason coaches poll.

Roseburg is scheduled to continue nonconference play Friday at home against West Salem.

Westview;001;000;16;—;8;10;2

Roseburg;100;100;00;—;2;6;9

Boling and Cherry; Gibson and Stribling. W — Boling. L — Gibson. 2B — Barela (W), Cherry (W). HR — Gibson (R).

