Defense lets down Roseburg in 8-2 loss to Westview in eight innings TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Mar 28, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 5 Westview's Jasmine Barela reacts following a double in the third inning as Roseburg second baseman Jordan McArthur looks on Monday at Stewart Park. The Wildcats won 8-2 in eight innings. MIKE HENNEKE The News-Review Roseburg players greet Kami Gibson (24) at the plate after her towering home run over the center field fence against Westview in the fourth inning on Monday at Stewart Park. MIKE HENNEKE The News-Review Roseburg's Emma Murphy hits a two-out single in the third inning against Westview on Monday at Stewart Park. Murphy finished with two hits in the contest. Mike Henneke/The News-Review Westview shortstop Taylyn Lampo (5) holds up the ball after tagging out Roseburg baserunner Olivia Dedmon on Monday at Stewart Park. Mike Henneke/The News-Review Roseburg's Kami Gibson pitches during the game against Westview. The senior right-hander gave up 10 hits, striking out six and walking two. Mike Henneke/The News-Review Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A miserable eighth inning sent the Roseburg High School softball team to its fifth loss of the season on Monday.Westview of Beaverton scored six runs in the top of the eighth — getting plenty of help from a rash of Roseburg errors — and handed the Indians an 8-2 nonconference loss at Stewart Park."The wheels fell off (in the eighth) and we couldn't stop the bleeding," Roseburg coach Dave Blevins said. "It's a tough pill to swallow."Roseburg (3-5 overall) finished with nine errors in the contest."You can't win ballgames playing defense like that," Blevins said.The Wildcats (5-1) forced the contest into extra innings with an unearned run in the seventh off Roseburg starter Kami Gibson.With one out, Tribe shortstop Shyla Mead misplayed a grounder hit by Bridgette Boling. Boling stole second before Gibson fanned Kaiya Suyama for the second out.Boling advanced to third and came home on a throwing error by Roseburg catcher Isabel Stribling to tie it at 2-2.Westview cashed in on Roseburg's mistakes in the eighth. Roseburg third baseman Olivia Dedmon committed errors on back-to-back at-bats by Sophia Groshong and Evyn Morriss to open the inning.Zoe Zimmer gave the Wildcats the lead for good with an RBI single. Sofia Cherry contributed a two-run double and Kallan Bordwell-Gray added a run-scoring single during the rally. Gibson, who pitched well from the second through the seventh inning, took the loss. The senior right-hander gave up 10 hits, striking out six and walking two.Boling, a sophomore left-hander, allowed six hits with six strikeouts and three walks.Gibson led off the fourth with a towering home run to center field, giving the Indians a 2-1 advantage. It was Gibson's third round-tripper of the season.Emma Murphy went 2-for-4 with a walk for Roseburg. She knocked in the first run of the game in the first, scoring Mead with a single.Westview, a member of the Metro League, entered the contest ranked No. 4 in the OSAAtoday Class 6A preseason coaches poll.Roseburg is scheduled to continue nonconference play Friday at home against West Salem.Westview;001;000;16;—;8;10;2Roseburg;100;100;00;—;2;6;9Boling and Cherry; Gibson and Stribling. W — Boling. L — Gibson. 2B — Barela (W), Cherry (W). HR — Gibson (R). Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Community rallies to support Roseburg man fighting his own struggle Gravely ill jail inmate ends up homeless at the duck pond Fate of geese at Ford's Pond up in air Powell unresponsive as defense moves to withdraw Two candidates file for Douglas County Circuit Court judge position 4 TOP JOBS News Review Carriers The City of Myrtle Creek is accepting applications for the position of ART INSTRUCTOR WANTED Special Sections DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Defense lets down Roseburg in 8-2 loss to Westview in eight innings Umpqua Valley Christian defeats Santiam Christian, 5-3 Elkton loses 17-4 to Monroe in league opener Yoncalla beats Riddle 18-10 in Special District 3 opener Glide tops Oakland 12-2 in Special District 3 opener Newsletters, in your inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Briefing Would you like to receive our Daily Briefing? Signup today! DC Family Wrap Up Would you like to receive our DC Family wrap up? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.