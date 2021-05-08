Most successful high school softball teams feature an ace in the pitcher's circle.
In the case of the Roseburg Indians, they have two capable hurlers in junior right-handers Stephanie Blix and Kami Gibson during this 2021 truncated spring season.
Blix and Gibson both pitched shutouts against Ashland on Saturday in a Southern Oregon Conference regional doubleheader at Stewart Park. Blix tossed a three-hitter in a 10-0 win in the opener, while Gibson hurled a one-hitter as the Tribe (9-3) won the nightcap 10-0.
Both contests were stopped after six innings due to the 10-run rule.
Gibson also did some major damage at the plate, finishing with four hits in the twin bill — three of them home runs.
Blix owns a 5-2 pitching record on the season, while Gibson is 4-1.
"They're both good in their own ways," Roseburg junior catcher Nevaeh Williams said. "Stephanie is super good at hitting her spots, is very accurate and has a killer riseball. Kami has a lot of power behind her, and that's definitely a strength.
"I'm very confident in both of them."
"I'm glad we have two amazing pitchers this year," Roseburg junior shortstop Shyla Mead said. "Kami has a little more speed, but both of them are really strong with hitting their spots. We're able to mix it up with (opposing) hitters and it really works for our team."
Blix struck out 13 Ashland batters and walked one in the first game. Gibson fanned 17 with no walks in the second game, giving up a leadoff single to Kirsten Morgan in the second inning.
"We've got two different kinds of pitchers, and can bring two different looks at you," Roseburg coach Dave Blevins said. "It does throw opponents off-balance. (Who will pitch) depends on who's feeling it more and who we're playing, but right now it doesn't matter. I can throw either or and still be successful."
Blix and Gibson were starters as freshmen on Roseburg's 2019 team that finished 18-10 overall and advanced to the Class 6A quarterfinals before losing to Sunset 2-1. Blix played in the outfield, and Gibson played first base and was a backup pitcher behind senior Madysn Blevins.
Gibson received honorable mention all-Southwest Conference as a utility player.
Blix and Gibson were expected to be two of the Tribe's top returners for the 2020 season, but it was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
When one is pitching this season, the other is at first base. It's worked well to this point for the Indians, who have only two seniors on their roster.
"It's good to know that we can work together, because we have a really good relationship," Gibson said. "We both know that we'll have each other's backs, and it does take some pressure off of me."
"It's been really good. We've been a great combo so far," Blix said. "Whenever we start struggling, we always have an extra pitcher. It definitely does (take off some pressure) ... it's good knowing I have somebody to pick up where I left off."
Roseburg's bats were hot in the opener, producing 19 hits. A two-run triple by Haleigh Wambolt ended the contest in the sixth inning.
Gibson belted a three-run homer in the third inning and added a solo blast in the sixth. Emma Murphy, Williams, Jazmyn Murphy and Blix all went 3-for-4 in the game.
The 5A Grizzlies (1-10) stayed with Roseburg in Game 2, trailing 1-0 after five innings. But the Indians exploded for nine runs in the sixth to close it out.
Roseburg capitalized on six hits, three walks and one hit batter. Gibson crushed a line-drive homer to center field and Jazmyn Murphy followed with a solo shot to left.
The Tribe also got a two-run single from Mead and a two-run double from Williams in the inning. Gibson's RBI single to right field capped the spurt and ended the game.
Williams was 3-for-4 with three doubles, Mead had three hits in four at-bats and Gibson went 2-for-3 with three RBIs.
"I'd say our whole team feels pretty good about today," Mead said. "We have some areas to improve on, but we've definitely improved."
Roseburg is scheduled to travel to Jackson County Wednesday for a single game against South Medford.
First Game
Ashland;000;000;—;0;3;1
Roseburg;033;004;—;10;19;2
Pistole, Heiken (4) and Theobald; Blix and Williams. W — Blix. L — Pistole. 2B — Williams (R), J. Murphy 2 (R), Schulze (R). 3B — Wambolt (R). HR — Gibson 2 (R).
Second Game
Ashland;000;000;—;0;1;1
Roseburg;010;009;—;10;11;1
Pistole, Morgan (6) and Farrow; Gibson and Williams. W — Gibson. L — Pistole. 2B — Williams 3 (R), Mead (R). HR — Gibson (R), J. Murphy (R).
