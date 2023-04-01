SUTHERLIN — A nonleague softball doubleheader could not have had two more different-looking games between Sutherlin and visiting La Pine Friday.
The host Bulldogs (3-4 overall) won the first game, thumping the Hawks 20-5 in three innings. La Pine (3-4) returned the favor, scoring 14 runs in the top of the fourth inning to beat Sutherlin 17-2.
Two games, a combined 42 hits, and a total of seven innings played.
Sophomore Kristen Gandy had the hot bat for Sutherlin in the opener, logging four hits in four at-bats and scoring three runs, while Ava Gill went 3-for-4, scoring four times and driving in a pair of runs. Catcher Bella Zuniga had three RBIs and scored twice also for the Bulldogs.
The nightcap was a ballgame until the top of the fourth inning as La Pine went on a scoring frenzy.
The Hawks led 3-0 entering the top of the fourth, when La Pine would rattle off 14 runs. La Pine had 17 hits, with three players recording three hits. Kaydance Guenther drove in five runs for the Hawks and Jade Seymour drove in three.
Sutherlin was limited to just six hits in the second game, including doubles from Zuniga, Sierra Escalante and Ruby Cervantes.
The Bulldogs are scheduled to return to Far West League play with a pair of home games against Coquille Tuesday, weather permitting.
First Game
La Pine 0 0 5 — 5 6 1
Sutherlin 6 11 3 — 20 13 2
Moulder and Seymour; Lofton and Zuniga. W — Lofton. L — Zuniga. 2B — Escalante (S), Gandy (S), Flores (S).
Second Game
La Pine 1 1 1 14 — 17 17 0
Sutherlin 0 0 0 2 — 2 6 1
Hendry and Seymour; Lofton, Reeves (4) and Zuniga. W — Hendry. L — Lofton. 2B — Guthrie 3 (LP), Hayes (LP), White (LP), Zuniga (S), Escalante (S), Cervantes (S).
Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.