Douglas ends regular season with sweep of Cascade Christian in FWL doubleheader The News-Review Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email May 20, 2022

WINSTON — The Douglas softball team concluded its regular season Thursday on a winning note, handing Cascade Christian 27-3 and 11-1 losses in a Far West League doubleheader.The Trojans finished 12-12 overall and 5-7 in the FWL. The Challengers ended 0-25 and 0-12. Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
