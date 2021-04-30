SUTHERLIN — The Douglas softball team picked up its first win of the season on Friday, edging Sutherlin 25-24 in the second game of a Far West League doubleheader.
The Bulldogs (2-7) won the opener, 14-8.
Douglas (1-8) and Sutherlin combined for 42 hits in the second game, with the Trojans scoring 20 runs in the first inning.
Kierra Bennett was 3-for-4 with a double, triple, four RBIs and three runs for the Trojans. Taylor Watson was 3-for-3 with four RBIs and three runs, while Marisa Schultz and Bridgette Imel each added three hits and four RBIs.
Micah Wicks went 5-for-6 with four runs and three RBIs for the Bulldogs. Erica MacDonald was 3-for-4 with a double, home run, four runs and four RBIs, and Amy Dickover was 4-for-4 with a homer, four runs and four RBIs. Josie Vermillion, Ava Gill and Heaven Richardson all had three hits.
In Game 1, Sutherlin rallied from a 6-2 deficit with nine runs in the fifth inning. MacDonald was 2-for-2 with two homers, four RBIs and three runs, Ashley Radmer had three hits in five at-bats and Dickover went 3-for-3.
Bennett was 3-for-3 with four RBIs and Brooklyn Avery went 3-for-4 with two runs for the Bulldogs.
First Game
Douglas;320;102;0;—;8;8;0
Sutherlin;002;093;x;—;14;13;0
Hale and Avery; Richardson and Magana. W — Richardson. L — Hale. 3B — Vermillion (S). HR — MacDonald 2 (S).
Second Game
Douglas;(20)21;002;—;25;18;3
Sutherlin;243;348;—;24;24;1
Hale and Avery; Vermillion, Richardson (1) and Magana, Vermillion (1). W — Hale. L — Vermillion. 2B — Perron (D), Imel (D), Bennett (D), Schultz (D), Hale (D), Avery (D), MacDonald 2 (S), Wicks 2 (S), Richardson (S). 3B — Bennett (D), Radmer (S). HR — MacDonald (S), Dickover (S).
