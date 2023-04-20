WINSTON — The Douglas softball team remained unbeaten in Far West League play on Wednesday, beating Coquille 21-6 and 29-10 in a doubleheader.
The Trojans (7-5, 6-0 FWL) collected 32 hits on the day. Both contests were stopped after five innings due to the mercy rule.
Brooklyn Avery went 3-for-5 with six RBIs, including a grand slam, in the opener. Maddi Walker was 3-for-5 with two RBIs, Cora Graham went 2-for-2 with three RBIs and Brooklyn Rondeau was 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Graham pitched a two-hitter, striking out eight.
In Game 2, Douglas broke the game open with 12 runs in the fourth inning. Brooklyn Wilson finished 4-for-5 with a double, triple and three RBIs. Cadence Knebel was 4-for-5 and knocked in three runs, Graham was 3-for-4 with five RBIs, Avery was 3-for-5 with a triple and two RBIs, and Serena Mandera had two hits in three at-bats and drove in two runs.
First Game
Douglas;764;31;—;21;13;1
Coquille;150;00;—;6;2;5
Graham and Avery; Brugnoli and Liles. W — Graham. L — Brugnoli. 2B — Avery 2 (D), Rondeau (D), Liles (C). 3B — Rondeau (D). HR — Avery (D).
Second Game
Douglas;182;(12)6;—;29;19;5
Coquille;241;21;—;10;6;5
Walker and Avery; Little and Mecca. W — Walker. L — Little. 2B — Knebel 2 (D), Graham 2 (D), Avery (D), Mandera 2 (D), Wilson (D). 3B — Wilson (D), Avery (D). HR — Little (C).
Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
