MEDFORD — The Douglas Trojans managed just one hit in the first game and yielded a 13-run second inning in the nightcap, suffering a Far West League softball doubleheader sweep at the hands of Cascade Christian at U.S. Cellular Community Park Friday.
The Challengers won the first game 8-0, and won the second game 15-0. The second game was stopped after three innings.
No further information was provided to The News-Review.
The Trojans (1-11 overall) close out their season with a nonleague doubleheader at North Bend Friday.
First Game
Douglas;000;000;0;—;0;1;4
C. Christian;012;302;x;—;8;7;3
Hale and Avery; Willard and Modrell. W — Willard. L — Hale. 2B — Willard 2 (CC). HR — Palmer (CC).
Second Game
Douglas;000;—;0;0;6
C. Christian;2(13)x;—;15;11;0
Hale and Avery; Willard and Modrell. W — Willard. L — Hale. 2B — Willard (CC), Fisher (CC), Modrell (CC), Sweem (CC), White (CC).
