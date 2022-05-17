Douglas routs Cascade Christian, 33-8 TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email May 17, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MEDFORD — The Douglas softball team kept Cascade Christian winless on the season with a 33-8 victory in five innings on Tuesday in a Class 3A Far West League game at U.S. Cellular Community Park.The Trojans, who opened with a 12-run first inning, improved to 10-12 overall and 3-7 in the FWL. The Challengers dropped to 0-23 and 0-10.Kierra Bennett led Douglas' 28-hit attack, going 6-for-6 with two doubles, two triples and a two-run home run. Brooklyn Avery was 4-for-4, while Torrin Richardson went 4-for-5 with three triples.Malia Schultz was 3-for-5 with three doubles, and Marisa Schultz and Alaura Hale each added three hits. Brooklyn Wilson contributed an inside-the-park homer in the first inning.Torrin Richardson and Hale shared the pitching duties, with Hale getting the decision."We really hit the gaps today," Douglas coach Joy Richardson said. The two teams are scheduled to play a doubleheader in Winston Thursday.Douglas;(12)04;4(13);—;33;28;5C. Christian;053;00;—;8;6;1Richardson, Hale (3) and Avery; Sweem and Williams. W — Hale. L — Sweem. 2B — Mal. Schultz 3 (D), Bennett 2 (D), Mar. Schultz (D). 3B — Bennett 2 (D), Hester (D), Mar. Schultz (D), Richardson 3 (D). HR — Bennett (D), Wilson (D). Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Value versus reality: Is the Roseburg School bond worth it? OSP investigating multiple-injury crash on Highway 138 east of Steamboat This Week in Obituaries Living their dream at Cooper Ridge Winery Death Notices for May 13, 2022 TOP JOBS News Review Carriers The City of Roseburg is recruiting for Maintenance II Assigned to Facilities City of Canyonville is Hiring Special Sections Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Douglas County voters not likely to fund school bonds Douglas routs Cascade Christian, 33-8 Christopher Mann wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Oregon's 1st Congressional District. Joe Yetter wins Democratic nomination for U.S. House in Oregon's 2nd Congressional District. Takeaways: Election denier wins, bad behavior dooms Cawthorn
