MEDFORD — The Douglas softball team kept Cascade Christian winless on the season with a 33-8 victory in five innings on Tuesday in a Class 3A Far West League game at U.S. Cellular Community Park.

The Trojans, who opened with a 12-run first inning, improved to 10-12 overall and 3-7 in the FWL. The Challengers dropped to 0-23 and 0-10.

Kierra Bennett led Douglas' 28-hit attack, going 6-for-6 with two doubles, two triples and a two-run home run. Brooklyn Avery was 4-for-4, while Torrin Richardson went 4-for-5 with three triples.

Malia Schultz was 3-for-5 with three doubles, and Marisa Schultz and Alaura Hale each added three hits. Brooklyn Wilson contributed an inside-the-park homer in the first inning.

Torrin Richardson and Hale shared the pitching duties, with Hale getting the decision.

"We really hit the gaps today," Douglas coach Joy Richardson said.

The two teams are scheduled to play a doubleheader in Winston Thursday.

Douglas;(12)04;4(13);—;33;28;5

C. Christian;053;00;—;8;6;1

Richardson, Hale (3) and Avery; Sweem and Williams. W — Hale. L — Sweem. 2B — Mal. Schultz 3 (D), Bennett 2 (D), Mar. Schultz (D). 3B — Bennett 2 (D), Hester (D), Mar. Schultz (D), Richardson 3 (D). HR — Bennett (D), Wilson (D).

