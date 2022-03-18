MERLIN — The Douglas softball team pounded out 33 hits and swept a nonleague doubleheader with North Valley on Friday, winning 16-5 and 21-1.
The second game was stopped after five innings due to the 10-run rule.
Kierra Bennett, Alaura Hale, Bella Hester and Torrin Richardson all stroked three hits, while Samantha Perron and Malia Schultz each had two in the first game for the Trojans (2-1). Richardson and Malia Schultz hit home runs, Bennett lined a pair of triples and Hale knocked in four runs.
Richardson pitched a five-hitter, striking out 10 and walking one.
In Game 2, Brooklyn Avery and Bennett each collected three hits. Richardson added two hits, including a homer, and Hester, Malia Schultz and Marisa Schultz contributed two hits. Malia Schultz had five RBIs and Richardson knocked in four.
Hale and Malia Schultz combined on a two-hitter, fanning six.
The Trojans are guided by Joy Richardson, who was Tillamook's head coach last year. Richardson is a 1997 graduate of Tillamook.
"It's an encouraging start for us," she said. "The girls are extremely coachable and eager to learn. We're trying to build a culture back up here."
Douglas is scheduled to travel to Cottage Grove for a nonleague doubleheader on Thursday.
First Game
Douglas;404;202;4;—;16;16;1
N. Valley;000;220;1;—;5;5;1
Richardson and Avery; Allison and Smith-Rowe. W — Richardson. L — Allison. 2B — Hale (D), Hester 2 (D), Perron (D), Richardson (D), Smith-Rowe (NV), Zacchino (NV). 3B — Bennett 2 (D). HR — Richardson (D), Mal. Schultz (D).
Second Game
Douglas;629;40;—;21;17;2
N. Valley;001;00;—;1;2;2
Hale, Mal. Schultz (3), Hale (5) and Avery, Imel (5); Malcolm, Allison (4) and Smith-Rowe. W — Hale. L — Malcolm. 2B — Bennett 2 (D), Mal. Schultz 2 (D), Avery (D), Hale (D), Richardson (D). HR — Richardson (D).
