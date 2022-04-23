Elkton downs Camas Valley, 12-1 TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Apr 23, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CAMAS VALLEY — The Elkton softball team only had one hit, but capitalized on 15 walks en route to a 12-1 victory over Camas Valley in five innings in a Class 2A/1A Special District 3 game on Saturday.Camille Peters singled and Jamie Rayburn knocked in three runs for the Elks (4-9, 4-7 SD3). Avree Block pitched a four-hitter, striking out 14 and walking three.Lilly Hill went 2-for-3 for the Hornets (1-9, 1-9).Elkton travels to Lowell and Camas Valley visits Glide Monday.Elkton;453;00;—;12;1;2C. Valley;010;00;—;1;4;2Block and Rayburn; Stoffal, Hill (3) and Liles. W — Block. L — Stoffal. Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular DINT seizes 1,700 weed plants, four high-end cars in Azalea raid Umpqua Valley Gymnastics athlete Giavanna Tatone shines in her lone sport ODFW determines cause of low steelhead runs Death Notices for April 19, 2022 Trial by fire: DFPA welcomes new information officer TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Advertising Sales Manager News Review is Hiring for Sales Coordinator Umpqua Health is Hiring! Orenco HEAVY EQUIPMENT MECHANIC CHOKER SETTER/RIGGING SLINGER REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS Special Sections Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Riverhawks win pair from Clackamas, 4-3 and 8-7 Cascade Christian sweeps South Umpqua in Special District 4 twin bill Elkton downs Camas Valley, 12-1 North Douglas wins two from Oakland North Douglas whips Yoncalla 11-1, moves into sole possession of first Newsletters, in your inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Briefing Would you like to receive our Daily Briefing? Signup today! DC Family Wrap Up Would you like to receive our DC Family wrap up? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
