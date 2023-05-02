Elkton softball tops Umpqua Valley Christian, 7-3 The News-Review Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email May 2, 2023 May 2, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Elkton scored all of its runs in the last two innings and defeated Umpqua Valley Christian 7-3 in Class 2A/1A Special District 4 softball game on Monday at Roseburg's Sunshine Park.Kendall Holcomb went 2-for-2 and Alisha Shepherd knocked in three runs for the Elks (7-10, 6-8 SD4). Avree Block pitched the win, striking out 12.Haven Frable and Emma Stiles both had two hits for the Monarchs (6-10, 6-10). Amy Pappas struck out eight batters in four innings.Elkton hosts Glendale and UVC travels to Lowell Wednesday.Elkton;000;004;3;—;7;7;2UVC;110;001;0;—;3;7;6Block and Abraham; A. Pappas, Frable (5), Johnson (6) and Z. Pappas. W — Block. L — Frable. 2B — Stiles (UVC), Frable 2 (UVC). 3B — Block (E). Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Local Savings TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Most Popular Roseburg man arrested on second degree murder charge New addition to downtown: Food n Beverage Group hoping Thurman Bell Stadium will get added at RHS Bernal pleads guilty to seven counts of first-degree attempted murder Umpqua Athletics wins Nevada cheerleading compeititon Special Sections DC Timber 2023 Readers Choice Winners Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Atlantic League Glance ATP Money Leaders WTA Money Leaders ATP Rankings WTA Rankings
