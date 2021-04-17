GLENDALE — The Elkton softball team posted a pair of victories on the road Friday, defeating Glendale 12-6 and 16-12 in a Special District 3 doubleheader.
No details were provided to The News-Review. The Elks improved to 2-1 on the season, while the Pirates dropped to 0-3.
