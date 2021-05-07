MT. ANGEL — Defensive lapses put North Douglas in an early hole as the Warriors suffered their first loss of the softball season, a 12-0 setback at the hands of the Kennedy Trojans Friday.
The Warriors (9-1 overall) committed six errors, all in the first two innings, to spot Kennedy an 11-0 lead in a game which ended after five innings. The Trojans improved to 9-0 and have outscored their opponents 137-4 on the season.
Kennedy pitcher Jenna Hopkins limited North Douglas to one hit, a single by Halli Vaughn.
The Warriors close out the Class 2A/1A Special District 3 regular season with a home game against Elkton Tuesday and a doubleheader at Glide Wednesday.
N. Douglas;000;00;—;0;1;6
Kennedy;380;1x;—;12;8;0
H. Vaughn and L. Ward; Hopkins and Cantu. W — Hopkins. L — H. Vaughn. 2B — Arritola (K), Kleinschmit (K), Newton (K).
