The Roseburg High School softball team is still looking for its first win over the four teams ahead of the Indians in the Southwest Conference standings.
Roseburg dug itself a hole early with defensive mistakes — including a bundle of mental errors — and lost 10-5 to No. 10-ranked Grants Pass on a sunny Tuesday at Stewart Park.
The Cavers (13-6, 8-3 SWC) moved into second place behind No. 1 Sheldon (16-0, 11-0) in the conference race. South Medford (14-3, 7-3) is third and North Medford (9-9, 5-5) fourth.
The Tribe (9-10, 4-8) sits in fifth place, but is still in contention for a Class 6A state playoff berth with a No. 24 power ranking.
"When we got down today, we definitely battled back," Roseburg senior third baseman Isabel Stribling said. "I feel our attitude was good. Even though we were losing we were working as a team. We went out fighting, didn't give up."
Grants Pass, which swept the season series, is a solid offensive team and capitalized on the Indians' mistakes. The Cavers' leadoff hitter is senior second baseman Alexa Medley, the reigning SWC Player of the Year.
Medley finished 3-for-3 with two walks and three runs. Madison Montejano was 2-for-3 and Raegan Bruner went 2-for-5 with a double, four RBIs and two runs.
Grants Pass led 9-2 after scoring two runs in the top of the fifth.
"We came together and stayed pretty positive throughout the game," Roseburg coach Dave Blevins said. "The most frustrating thing was seeing us throw the ball around. We haven't got it all together yet. We are young and make young mistakes, but I see great things happening."
The Indians were without their No. 1 pitcher, freshman Jasmine Morales, who Blevins said is out for two weeks with an injury.
Roseburg started sophomore Cambria Bachmeier. She struggled over 4 1/3 innings, giving up six hits and eight earned runs with no strikeouts, four walks and three hit batters.
Bachmeier was replaced in the fifth by sophomore Reaghan Gilbert, who went the final 2 2/3 innings. Gilbert allowed four hits and one earned run, fanning two and walking one.
"When we're struggling in the circle, we have to make sure we don't make those mental errors," Blevins said.
The Tribe finished with 10 hits off Grants Pass starter Scarlett Gordon, who struck out two, walked two and hit one batter.
Roseburg got within 9-5 in the bottom of the fifth when Gilbert stroked a two-run double and Stribling added an RBI single.
Freshman Ciera Singleton went 2-for-3 with a double and RBI, and Stribling and Masyn Tabor were both 2-for-3.
"Consistency is a problem," Stribling said. "I feel like we're improving every day. The maturity level is getting there and we're growing together.
"We don't know each other very well. There's a lot of underclassmen I've never played with before and vice versa, they've never played with me. I think the relationship still needs to be built, but I do think that improved today."
Roseburg is scheduled to make up a nonconference game with South Salem at 4:30 p.m. Monday at home. The Tribe resumes SWC play at No. 4 South Medford Tuesday.
Grants Pass;210;420;1;—;10;10;3
Roseburg;001;130;0;—;5;10;4
Gordon and Harry; Bachmeier, Gilbert (5) and Martinez, T. Singleton (5). W — Gordon. L — Bachmeier. 2B — Bruner (GP), T. Singleton (R), C. Singleton (R), Gilbert (R).
