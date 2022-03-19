On a good day, the Roseburg High School softball team feels it can compete with any Class 6A squad in the state.
The Indians return seven starters — five of them seniors — in Dave Blevins’ third year as head coach. Some sophomores and freshmen are also expected to play significant roles.
Roseburg finished 14-4 overall during the truncated 2021 season, losing to North Medford in the Southern Oregon Conference Tournament title game. There were no official state playoff contests held due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Indian Fastpitch 18U team, which included several players on this year’s varsity club, turned in a successful summer season, winning the state championship.
“I think it’s going to be a really good year for us,” Roseburg senior shortstop Shyla Mead said. “Last year we did really good (during the high school season), better than a lot of us were expecting. We’ve all played together since we were 12-13 and want to go out with a bang.”
“I have high expectations with this team because of our seniors,” Roseburg senior pitcher Kami Gibson added. “Our team chemistry is very good. Our seniors know how to play the game, and we’re all very tight and have lots of leadership. We’re really striving to make this our best year.”
The Tribe is chasing its first Southwest Conference title since 2008, the end of a three-year championship run under Tony Campos.
“I think everybody should be afraid of us,” Blevins said. “We have all the tools in the bag. Everybody in our lineup can hit, we have two great pitchers and it’s a veteran team. Instead of one or two leaders, I’ve got five (senior) leaders and they’ve set a good example for the program.
“We’re going to give them a run for their money. If all these kids do their job and play Roseburg softball, we’re going to be hard to beat and could go a long ways (in the postseason).”
Gibson was selected the SOC’s Player of the Year last season and senior Stephanie Blix was the Pitcher of the Year. Junior outfielders Emma Murphy and Haleigh Wambolt were first-team selections, senior third baseman Olivia Dedmon made the second team and Mead received honorable mention.
Catcher Nevaeh Williams didn’t return for her senior season. Junior Isabel Stribling and freshman Elle Martinez are expected to do most of the catching.
Senior outfielder Moriah Hoshowski is a returning starter. Sophomore Jordan McArthur was Roseburg’s second baseman during the opening week of the season. Freshman Reaghan Gilbert, a transfer from Glide, has made an impact offensively and is considered the team’s third talented pitcher, Blevins said.
Junior Alina Houghland had a pair of hits in the season opener and could see time at first base.
“We definitely are going to be hitting really good, so I expect a lot of runs,” Gibson said. “We have a solid pitching staff, and our infield is great and backs up our pitchers.”
“All around, our lineup is good,” Mead said. “We have a great hitting lineup, that’s probably the biggest strength.”
Sheldon and North Medford are two teams the Indians will have to beat for the conference title. The Irish, who won the 2019 state crown, went 15-1 last year and return seven starters led by sophomore pitcher Payton Burnham.
Sheldon was ranked No. 5 and North Medford No. 7 in the OSAAtoday 6A preseason coaches poll.
The Indians are off to a 1-2 start following a 6-0 loss at No. 1 Bend Saturday. Roseburg doesn’t open SWC play until April 9, when it hosts North Medford in a doubleheader.
