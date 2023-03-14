Fauver leads Oakland past Reedsport 15-11 in softball opener TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Mar 14, 2023 Mar 14, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save REEDSPORT — The Oakland softball team had nine hits and capitalized on 11 walks by Reedsport pitchers to take a 15-11 win in the season opener for both squads on Tuesday.The contest was stopped after six innings due to darkness.Teagan Fauver led the Oakers at the plate, going 4-for-5 with a double, two triples, three RBIs and five runs. Haylee Templeton was 2-for-3 with a double and Gwen Field knocked in two runs.Templeton was the winning pitcher. Secret Vineyard went 2-for-3 and Coral Howeth had three RBIs for the Brave.Oakland is scheduled to travel to Glide Wednesday for a nonleague contest. Reedsport will visit Glide on March 23. Oakland;134;403;—;15;9;1Reedsport;211;007;—;11;7;0Templeton, Dalberti (4), Pfaff and Fauver, Hammer; Abraham, Carter (4) and Fickel, Howeth. W — Templeton. L — Abraham. 2B — Templeton (O), Fauver (O), Galan (R). 3B — Fauver 2 (O), Howeth (R). Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Local Savings TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Most Popular UCC seeks legal counsel following sanctions against sports program Financial advisor likely headed to prison for tax evasion Death Notices for March 9, 2023 UCC offering a host of new programs Furs and Feathers Emporium hosts grand opening Special Sections Readers Choice Winners Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Umpqua Valley Christian opens season with 10-0 victory over Glide Sutherlin downs Siuslaw 10-5 in baseball opener Pitt gets past Mississippi St. 60-59 in NCAA First Four Sutherlin whips Siuslaw 16-1 in season opener Quickley leads rally and Knicks beat Trail Blazers, 123-107
