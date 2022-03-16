WINSTON — The Glide High School softball team posted a dubious triple-double, scoring 22 runs on 25 hits but also committing 10 errors in a 22-12 nonleague win over host Douglas Wednesday.
Freshmen Taylar Thingvall and Peyton Geiger both homered for the Wildcats (2-0), who have scored 39 runs in their first two games. Geiger finished the game with five hits in six at-bats and drove in three runs, while Thingvall had two hits and four RBIs.
Senior Lily Ranger also went 5-for-6 at the plate and drove in four runs, Ariana Hill was 4-for-6 with three runs plated, while Aryanna Belloir and Madison Weber each recorded three hits. Belloir had a pair of doubles.
Glide sprinted to a 10-1 lead through the top of the fourth inning, but Douglas climbed its way back into the game with a five-run bottom of the fourth before the Wildcats tacked on an additional 12 runs.
Five of Douglas' eight hits went for extra bases as Malia Schultz hit a pair of doubles and Kierra Bennett, Alaura Hale and Bella Hester also hit two-baggers for the Trojans (0-1).
Glide is idle until it's scheduled to host Oakland March 28 at Coplin Field. Douglas is scheduled to play a doubleheader at North Valley in Merlin Friday beginning at 1 p.m.
Glide;025;335;4;—;22;25;10
Douglas;100;506;0;—;12;8;9
Belloir and Geiger; Richardson, Hale (3), Richardson (6) and Avery. W — Belloir (2-0). L — Richardson (0-1). 2B — Geiger (G), Thingvall (G), Ranger (G), Belloir 2 (G), Bennett (D), Hale (D), Hester (D), Schultz 2 (D). HR — Geiger (G), Thingvall (G).
