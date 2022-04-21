Geiger's 3-run homer walks Glide past Oakridge, into first-place tie DONOVAN BRINK The News-Review Donovan Brink Cops and Courts Reporter Author email Apr 21, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GLIDE — Peyton Geiger's three-run homer in the bottom of the sixth inning proved the exclamation point as the fourth-ranked Glide Wildcats shut out Oakridge 10-0 Thursday at Coplin Field.With the win, the Wildcats (13-1, 9-1 Special District 3) moved into a tie with the Warriors for first place in the league standings.Geiger, a freshman catcher, finished 2-for-4 at the plate, while Madison Weber went 3-for-4 with two runs knocked in. Kamryn Aumock had two hits and scored twice for Glide.In the circle, freshman pitcher Aryanna Belloir threw a two-hit shutout, striking out nine and walking three.Glide is scheduled to host Camas Valley Monday and visit the Hornets Wednesday. Oakridge;000;000;—;0;2;4Glide;210;025;—;10;10;1Jones, Mason (3), S. Snyder (6) and Kirkhart; Belloir and Geiger. W — Belloir. L — Jones. 2B — Weber (G), Collins (G). 3B — Geiger (G). HR — Geiger (G). Donovan Brink can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com and 541-957-4219. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Donovan Brink Cops and Courts Reporter Donovan Brink is the cops and courts reporter for The News-Review. Author email Follow Donovan Brink Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular DINT seizes 1,700 weed plants, four high-end cars in Azalea raid One dead in early Friday morning house fire east of Roseburg Police investigating reported break-in at Casey's Restaurant Umpqua Valley Gymnastics athlete Giavanna Tatone shines in her lone sport ODFW determines cause of low steelhead runs TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Advertising Sales Manager FOREST ENGINEER Community Relations Specialist Personal Injury Legal Assistant News Review is Hiring for Sales Coordinator Umpqua Health is Hiring! Orenco Special Sections Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Elkton handles Camas Valley, 17-2 Roseburg girls whip Thurston 16-5 for first win of season Biden's election year challenge: Blame GOP for nation's woes South Medford downs Roseburg girls 7-1 in SWC dual Big finish leads Riddle/Days Creek to SD4 baseball win over Elkton Newsletters, in your inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Briefing Would you like to receive our Daily Briefing? Signup today! DC Family Wrap Up Would you like to receive our DC Family wrap up? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.