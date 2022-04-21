GLIDE — Peyton Geiger's three-run homer in the bottom of the sixth inning proved the exclamation point as the fourth-ranked Glide Wildcats shut out Oakridge 10-0 Thursday at Coplin Field.

With the win, the Wildcats (13-1, 9-1 Special District 3) moved into a tie with the Warriors for first place in the league standings.

Geiger, a freshman catcher, finished 2-for-4 at the plate, while Madison Weber went 3-for-4 with two runs knocked in. Kamryn Aumock had two hits and scored twice for Glide.

In the circle, freshman pitcher Aryanna Belloir threw a two-hit shutout, striking out nine and walking three.

Glide is scheduled to host Camas Valley Monday and visit the Hornets Wednesday.

Oakridge;000;000;—;0;2;4

Glide;210;025;—;10;10;1

Jones, Mason (3), S. Snyder (6) and Kirkhart; Belloir and Geiger. W — Belloir. L — Jones. 2B — Weber (G), Collins (G). 3B — Geiger (G). HR — Geiger (G).

Donovan Brink can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com and 541-957-4219.

Cops and Courts Reporter

Donovan Brink is the cops and courts reporter for The News-Review.

