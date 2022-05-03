MEDFORD — The Roseburg High softball team finally broke through against North Medford on Tuesday, getting a one-hitter from Kami Gibson in a 3-0 victory over the Black Tornado in a Southwest Conference game.
The Indians (8-12, 4-6 SWC) ended a six-game losing streak to North Medford (9-11, 3-7) for the high school season dating back to 2019. The win moved Roseburg into fourth place in the conference standings.
Gibson, a senior right-hander, struck out 12 and walked four. She took a no-hitter into the sixth, giving up a one-out single to Samara Miles. Roseburg played errorless ball.
"That's one of the best performances I've seen from Kami," Roseburg coach Dave Blevins said. "She was lights out. Her velocity was up, she hit all of her spots and her riseball was on. She threw 15-18 changeups which kept them off-balanced."
Stephanie Blix ripped a two-run homer in the fourth for the Tribe. Emma Murphy, who had singled, scored on Blix's first round-tripper of the season.
"Stephanie has been seeing the ball real good," Blevins said.
Freshman Reaghan Gilbert had an RBI single in the second, scoring Moriah Hoshowski. Gilbert and Blix both finished 2-for-3.
Roseburg is scheduled to host third-place Grants Pass (10-11, 6-4) in a doubleheader Saturday, beginning at noon. The Indians will hold their senior day.
Roseburg;010;200;0;—;3;5;0
N. Medford;000;000;0;—;0;1;0
Gibson and Stribling; Urban, Hartzheim (4) and Lawton. W — Gibson. L — Urban. HR — Blix (R).
