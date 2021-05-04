CENTRAL POINT — Kami Gibson pitched a shutout and the Roseburg softball team collected 13 hits at the plate in a 4-0 win over Crater on Tuesday in a Southern Oregon Conference regional game.
Gibson, a junior right-hander allowed five hits with 10 strikeouts, two walks and two hit batters over seven innings. Gibson aided her cause by going 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs.
"Kami threw very well," Roseburg coach Dave Blevins said. "Her riseball was off the plate, and her dropball was good, too."
Catcher Nevaeh Williams helped out the defense by throwing out three baserunners.
Olivia Dedmon was 3-for-4 with a double for the Tribe. Haleigh Wambolt was 2-for-3, Williams went 2-for-4 and Jazymn Murphy knocked in a run.
The Indians are scheduled to host Ashland in a twin bill Saturday at Stewart Park, beginning at noon.
Roseburg;102;000;1;—;4;13;1
Crater;000;000;0;—;0;5;1
Gibson and Williams; Perez, Warner (3) and Laws. W — Gibson. L — Perez. 2B — Dedmon (R), Gibson (R).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.