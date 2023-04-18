Glendale pitcher Morgan Moody (3) watches her throw sail over the plate to Kayleigh Johnson (3) of Umpqua Valley Christian during a Special District 4 softball game Monday evening at Sunshine Park in Roseburg. The Pirates won, 14-3.
Nathan A. Miller/The News Review
Glendale base runner (17) slides into home safe knocking the ball out of Umpqua Valley Christian catcher Zoey Pappas' (11) mitt during a softball game Monday evening at Sunshine Park in Roseburg.
Nathan A. Miller/The News Review
Glendale base runner (17) rounds thrid into Haven Frable (4) of Umpqua Valley Christian watches during a softball game Monday evening at Sunshine Park in Roseburg.
Nathan A. Miller/The News Review
Haven Frable (4) of Umpqua Valley Christian hits the ball down the third base line during a softball against Glendale Monday evening at Sunshine Park in Roseburg.
Nathan A. Miller/The News Review
Umpqua Valley Christian pitcher Amy Pappas (9) in her windup during a softball game against Glendale Monday evening at Sunshine Park in Roseburg.
Nathan A. Miller/The News Review
Vienna Tornell (15) of Umpqua Valley Christian fields a foul ball hit down the first base line during a softball game Monday evening at Sunshine Park in Roseburg.
Nathan A. Miller/The News Review
Zoey Pappas (11) of Umpqua Valley Christian cheers on her teammates during a softball game Monday evening at Sunshine Park in Roseburg.
The Glendale Pirates scored eight runs in the top of the fifth inning and defeated the Umpqua Valley Christian Monarchs 14-3 in a Class 2A/1A Special District 4 softball game on Monday at Sunshine Park.
The Pirates (8-4, 6-2 SD4) capitalized on 11 walks and seven hit batters issued by three UVC pitchers.
Audrey Kirkland went 3-for-3 with two doubles and Hannah Johnson was 2-for-2 for Glendale. Morgan Moody was the winning pitcher, allowing six hits and three runs with nine strikeouts and one walk.
Zoey Pappas was 2-for-3 and Haven Frable doubled for the Monarchs (2-8, 2-8), who committed nine errors.
UVC is scheduled to host Riddle Tuesday. Glendale hosts Yoncalla in a doubleheader Wednesday.
Glendale 411 08 — 14 8 2
UVC 120 00 — 3 6 9
Moody and Kirkland; A. Pappas, Frable (4), K. Johnson (5) and Z. Pappas. W — Moody. L — A. Pappas. 2B — Kirkland 2 (G), Morningstar (G), Frable (UVC).
Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
