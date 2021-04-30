OAKRIDGE — The Glendale softball team remained winless on the season with a pair of losses on Friday to Oakridge, 17-7 and 19-3, in a Class 2A/1A Special District 3 doubleheader.
The second game was stopped after three innings due to a 15-run rule implemented this season. The Pirates dropped to 0-7 on the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.