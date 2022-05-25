GLIDE — The fourth-seeded Glide softball team got tested by No. 20 Oakridge on Wednesday, but posted a 5-3 victory in a second-round game of the Class 2A/1A playoffs at Coplin Field.

The Wildcats (26-2) will host No. 5 Nestucca (17-3), an 8-2 winner over No. 21 Rogue River, in the quarterfinals Friday.

Freshman Aryanna Belloir tossed a four-hitter for Glide, allowing one earned run. The right-hander struck out 12, walked none and hit one batter. She didn't allow a baserunner after the third inning.

"A solid performance by Aryanna," Glide coach Sam Moyers said. "Her screwball was her most effective pitch."

Ella Wright was 2-for-4 for Glide, which finished with six hits. Belloir lined an RBI double and Taylar Thingvall stole home during a three-run second inning.

Erika Jones took the loss for the Warriors (16-14), fanning four, walking one and hitting two batters.

Oakridge;102;000;0;—;3;4;7

Glide;031;100;x;—;5;6;1

Jones and Kirkhart; Belloir and Geiger. W — Belloir. L — Jones. 2B — Geiger (G), Belloir (G). 3B — S. Snyder (O).

