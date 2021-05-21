SCIO — The Glide softball team ended its season on Friday with a 5-3 loss to Gaston in a consolation game of the Class 2A/1A tournament at Scio High School.
The Wildcats (13-7) only managed two hits off Gaston pitcher Ally Lazott, who struck out eight and walked four. Kamryn Aumock had a two-single for the Wildcats and scored on an error. Aubry Hill had the other hit for Glide.
Glide starter Amelia Murphy only gave up three hits and two earned runs, fanning three and walking three.
"Amelia did a good job," Glide coach Sam Moyers said. "She kept the ball in the zone and that was one of our better defensive games, but offensively we were lacking."
Glide loses four seniors to graduation: Ruby Livingston, Molly Mills, Morgan Gomes and Zoe Horner.
"I feel it was a really good season," Moyers said. "I'm looking forward to next year."
Glide;003;000;0;—;3;2;2
Gaston;032;000;x;—;5;3;2
Murphy and Livingston, Ar. Hill (3); Lazott and Fern. W — Lazott. L — Murphy. 2B — Kowski (Ga).
