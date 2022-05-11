LOWELL — The fourth-ranked Glide softball team rolled to a pair of Class 2A/1A Special District 3 wins on Wednesday, beating Lowell 15-2 and 17-0.
The Wildcats (21-1, 17-1 SD3) have won 16 straight and sit one game behind North Douglas in the league standings.
Taylar Thingvall went 4-for-4 for Glide in the first game, including a three-run homer in the first inning. Ella Wright was 3-for-4, Aryanna Belloir went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Madison Weber had two hits in three at-bats.
Belloir pitched the win, allowing four hits with seven strikeouts and two walks over four innings.
Peyton Geiger powered the 'Cats in Game 2, hitting three home runs and knocking in eight runs in a 3-for-4 performance. She had a three-run shot in the first, a two-run blast in the second and a three-run dinger in the third. Geiger, a freshman, has seven round-trippers on the season.
Kamryn Aumock, Thingvall, Weber and Wright all collected two hits. Belloir and Amelia Murphy combined on a one-hitter, fanning six, walking two and hitting a batter.
"It was a good day," Glide coach Sam Moyers said. "We really hit the ball."
The Wildcats are scheduled to host Monroe in a doubleheader Friday.
First Game
Glide;406;32;—;15;18;2
Lowell;000;11;—;2;6;3
Belloir, Murphy (5) and Geiger; Matthews and Cantrell. W — Belloir. L — Matthews. 2B — Davis (L). 3B — Au. Hill (G). HR — Thingvall (G).
Second Game
Glide;626;03;—;17;15;2
Lowell;000;00;—;0;1;6
Belloir, Murphy (3) and Geiger; Matthews and Cantrell. W — Belloir. L — Matthews. 2B — Thingvall 2 (G), Wright (G), Au. Hill (G). HR — Geiger 3 (G).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.