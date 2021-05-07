GLIDE — Glide overcame a six-error loss in the opener to beat Oakridge 14-4 in five innings in the nightcap, salvaging a Class 2A/1A Special District 3 softball doubleheader split with the visiting Warriors at Coplin Field Friday.
Lily Ranger went 5-for-7 on the day, including three hits in the second game of the doubleheader. Ruby Livingston went 2-for-3 and drove in two runs in the nightcap and Madison Weber was 2-for-2 with a double and a triple for Glide, which drew eight walks and took advantage of four Oakridge errors.
Molly Mills pitched four shutout innings to earn the win in the second game.
In the opener, the Lady 'Cats (10-2, 8-2 SD3) committed six errors in the first two innings to help Oakridge (7-4 SD3) to a 9-1 win.
Ranger had two of Glide's five hits in the first game.
The Lady 'Cats wrap up their regular season at Coplin Field this week, hosting Yoncalla at 4:30 p.m. Monday before entertaining SD3-leading North Douglas for a pair of games at 2 p.m. Wednesday.
First Game
Oakridge;231;101;1;—;9;12;0
Glide;000;100;0;—;1;5;6
S. Snyder and Sparks; Mills and Ranger. W — S. Snyder. L — Mills. 3B — J. Snyder (O). 2B — S. Snyder (O).
Second Game
Oakridge;000;04;—;4;5;4
Glide;521;15;—;14;11;0
S. Snyder, Perales (2), J. Snyder (2) and Sparks; Mills, Murphy (5) and Ranger, A. Hill (5). W — Mills. L — S. Snyder. 2B — Kirkhart (O), Livingston (G), Weber (G), Ranger (G). 3B — Weber (G), Aub. Hill (G).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.