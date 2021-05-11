It took a while for the Glide High School softball team to get going in its Class 2A/1A Special District 3 game with Yoncalla on Monday.
The Wildcats found themselves down 4-1 in the fourth inning, but took the lead for good with five runs in the bottom half and added four more runs in the fifth to post a 10-5 victory over the Eagles at Coplin Field in Glide.
The win kept Glide (11-2, 9-2 SD3) alive for the league title. The Wildcats, tied with Monroe (9-3, 8-2) for second in the loss column, are scheduled to host first-place North Douglas (9-1, 9-0) in a doubleheader on Wednesday.
“We scrapped today,” Glide coach Sam Moyers said. “We battled to get this one.”
Yoncalla (4-7, 4-7) gave the Wildcats some help. Glide scored two runs in the fourth on dropped third strikes. Kamryn Aumock came through with a safety squeeze bunt single to score a run and freshman Ella Wright added an RBI single for Glide.
“That safety squeeze got things rolling,” Moyers said.
In the fifth, Wright knocked in a run on a groundout. Lily Ranger and Aubry Hill contributed run-scoring singles and Ranger scored on a passed ball.
Both teams finished with five hits. Hill was 2-for-3 with two RBIs for Glide and Heaven Stevens went 2-for-4 for the Eagles. Yoncalla’s Ceci Potter had the lone extra-base hit with a double.
Molly Mills got the decision, allowing four hits and four runs with four strikeouts, three walks and three hit batters over four innings. Amelia Murphy pitched well in relief, giving up just one hit with three strikeouts and two walks in three innings.
“Molly didn’t have it today,” Moyers said. “She struggled. Amelia was awesome. That’s the best she’s thrown this season.”
Potter took the loss, fanning three and walking nine.
“She was around the plate and we never hit anything really solid all day,” Moyers said.
Yoncalla is scheduled to play a twin bill at Elkton on May 18.
Yoncalla 201 100 1 — 5 5 2
Glide 010 540 x — 10 5 4
Potter and Walton; Mills, Murphy (5) and Ranger. W — Mills. L — Potter. 2B — Potter (Y).
