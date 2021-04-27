GLIDE — The Glide Wildcats used a nine-run third inning and handed the Riddle Irish a 16-6 loss in five innings on Tuesday in a Class 2A/1A Special District 3 softball game at Coplin Field.
Katelynn Stiles went 2-for-3 for the Wildcats (8-1), who have won eight straight. Amelia Murphy was the winning pitcher, allowing six hits and three runs with one strikeout and one walk over three innings.
Freshman Kinley Rainwater was 2-for-2 for the Irish (0-6-1).
Riddle travels to Lowell for a doubleheader Friday. Glide visits Oakland next Tuesday.
Riddle;021;03;—;6;7;5
Glide;329;11;—;16;7;3
S. Miles and A. Miles; Murphy, Mills (4) and Ar. Hill. W — Murphy. L — S. Miles. 2B — Mills (G).
