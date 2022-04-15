RIDDLE — Glide spread the wealth offensively and made quick work of winless Riddle, with the No. 4-ranked Wildcats sweeping the Irish 22-3 and 31-8 in a Class 2A/1A Special District 3 twin bill Friday.
The first game ended after three innings, and the second game was halted after five.
Peyton Geiger went 3-for-3 with five runs batted in, including a three-run homer which highlighted a 12-run second inning for Glide (11-1, 7-1 SD3). Madison Weber and Kamryn Aumock each finished with two hits and a pair of RBIs and Aubry Hill plated two runs.
Dilynda Light hit a three-run homer for the Irish (0-9, 0-6).
In the second game, Taylar Thingvall went 4-for-5 and drove in eight runs for the 'Cats, five of those coming on a pair of home runs. Aryanna Belloir was 4-for-5 with three doubles, Ariana Hill had four hits and drove in three runs, and Brooke Kutz had two hits and two RBIs.
Glide is scheduled to visit district-leading Oakridge Tuesday, while Riddle visits Days Creek Wednesday.
First Game
Glide;6(12)4;—;22;13;1
Riddle;003;—;3;4;7
Belloir and Geiger; Gaedecke and Watson. W — Belloir. L — Gaedecke. 2B — Weber (G), Geiger (G), Aumock (G) Au. Hill (G). HR — Geiger (G), Light (R).
Second Game
Glide;193;3(15);—;31;21;4
Riddle;002;60;—;8;5;10
Belloir, Weber (3), Thingvall (4), Belloir (5) and Geiger; Pope and Hildebrand. W — Belloir. L — Pope. 2B — Weber (G), Thingvall (G), Ar. Hill (G), Belloir 3 (G), Collins (G), Rainwater (R). HR — Thingvall 2 (G).
