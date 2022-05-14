Glide sweeps Days Creek in doubleheader, moves into first in SD3 TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email May 14, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GLIDE — The fourth-ranked Glide softball team handed Days Creek a pair of losses Saturday, 14-4 in five innings and 9-7, in a Class 2A/1A Special District 3 doubleheader at Coplin Field.The Wildcats (25-1, 21-1 SD3) are a half-game ahead of North Douglas, which has a game left with Lowell.Glide used a nine-run third inning to take the opener. Kamryn Aumock was 2-for-3 with a double.Riley Crume and Lyris Berlingeri were both 2-for-3 for the Wolves (17-6, 16-6).Taylar Thingvall hit a two-run home run in the fifth in the second game for the Wildcats. Peyton Geiger was 3-for-4 with a double, Brionna Miller went 2-for-2 and Aubry Hill was 2-for-3 in the win.Belloir got the decision in relief. Crume and Natalie Harris were each 2-for-4 for D.C."It's really nice," Glide coach Sam Moyers said of sharing the regular season league championship with North Douglas. "The girls deserved it. They've played hard all season."Glide and North Douglas and North Douglas are expected to play a one-game playoff Thursday at a neutral site. First GameD. Creek;200;20;—;4;9;7Glide;409;1x;—;14;6;2Ketchem and Wheeler; Belloir, Murphy (5) and Geiger. W — Belloir. L — Ketchem. 2B — Ketchem (DC), Aumock (G), Geiger (G).Second GameD. Creek;005;000;2;—;7;7;4Glide;002;052;x;—;9;11;4Ketchem and Wheeler; Murphy, Belloir (4) and Geiger. W — Belloir. L — Ketchem. 2B — Mumford (DC), Geiger (G). 3B — Weber (G). HR — Thingvall (G). Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Suspect identified in April burglary at Casey's Restaurant Winston man arrested after causing disturbance at Roseburg bar OSP investigating multiple-injury crash on Highway 138 east of Steamboat Value versus reality: Is the Roseburg School bond worth it? This Week in Obituaries TOP JOBS News Review Carriers The City of Roseburg is recruiting for Maintenance II Assigned to Facilities City of Canyonville is Hiring Special Sections Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Riverhawks split doubleheader with SWOCC at home Elkton wins two from Riddle in SD3 doubleheader Ozuna homers in 8th inning, Braves rally to beat Padres 6-5 Federal jury convicts man in scheme to defraud Roseburg man of $1 million Roseburg boys finish fourth, girls fifth in SWC Championships
