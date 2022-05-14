GLIDE — The fourth-ranked Glide softball team handed Days Creek a pair of losses Saturday, 14-4 in five innings and 9-7, in a Class 2A/1A Special District 3 doubleheader at Coplin Field.

The Wildcats (25-1, 21-1 SD3) are a half-game ahead of North Douglas, which has a game left with Lowell.

Glide used a nine-run third inning to take the opener. Kamryn Aumock was 2-for-3 with a double.

Riley Crume and Lyris Berlingeri were both 2-for-3 for the Wolves (17-6, 16-6).

Taylar Thingvall hit a two-run home run in the fifth in the second game for the Wildcats. Peyton Geiger was 3-for-4 with a double, Brionna Miller went 2-for-2 and Aubry Hill was 2-for-3 in the win.

Belloir got the decision in relief. Crume and Natalie Harris were each 2-for-4 for D.C.

"It's really nice," Glide coach Sam Moyers said of sharing the regular season league championship with North Douglas. "The girls deserved it. They've played hard all season."

Glide and North Douglas and North Douglas are expected to play a one-game playoff Thursday at a neutral site.

First Game

D. Creek;200;20;—;4;9;7

Glide;409;1x;—;14;6;2

Ketchem and Wheeler; Belloir, Murphy (5) and Geiger. W — Belloir. L — Ketchem. 2B — Ketchem (DC), Aumock (G), Geiger (G).

Second Game

D. Creek;005;000;2;—;7;7;4

Glide;002;052;x;—;9;11;4

Ketchem and Wheeler; Murphy, Belloir (4) and Geiger. W — Belloir. L — Ketchem. 2B — Mumford (DC), Geiger (G). 3B — Weber (G). HR — Thingvall (G).

