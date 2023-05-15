GLIDE — The Glide softball team finished its Far West League schedule strong, sweeping a doubleheader from Douglas by scores of 11-1 and 13-2 on Monday at Coplin Field.
Both contests were stopped early due to the mercy rule. The Wildcats (16-5, 13-5 FWL) overtook the Trojans (13-11, 12-6) for third place in the league standings and are headed to the Class 3A state playoffs.
"I think we're finally starting to jell," said Glide coach Sam Moyers, whose club has won eight straight. "Ever since the second game of the doubleheader against Sutherlin, the girls have figured it out and have played good ball."
Peyton Geiger led the Wildcats in the opener, going 4-for-4 with two home runs, a triple and double. Geiger ripped a three-run homer in the fourth inning and added a solo walk-off blast in the sixth.
Freshman Gracelynn Schartz was 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Aryanna Belloir pitched a three-hitter, giving up an unearned run with four strikeouts and no walks.
Brooklyn Avery was 2-for-3 for Douglas, which will advance to the state playoffs.
In Game 2, Schartz ended the game with a walk-off two-run double in the fifth. Madison Weber was 2-for-2 with a double and four RBIs, and Ella Wright and Taylar Thingvall were both 2-for-3.
Belloir tossed a four-hitter, fanning five and walking three. Mariah Walker went 2-for-2 for the Trojans.
Glide will travel to Coos Bay Wednesday for a nonleague game with 4A Marshfield.
First Game
Douglas;100;000;—;1;3;1
Glide;203;321;—;11;9;2
Mad. Walker and Avery; Belloir and Geiger. W — Belloir. L — Walker. 2B — Avery (D), Bennett (D), Geiger (D). 3B — Geiger (D). HR — Geiger 2 (G).
Second Game
Douglas;000;11;—;2;4;3
Glide;204;25;—;13;8;2
Mad. Walker and Avery; Belloir and Geiger. W — Belloir. L — Walker. 2B — Weber (G), Schartz (G).
Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.