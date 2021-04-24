GLIDE — The Glide softball team posted a pair of wins over Bonanza on Saturday in a nonleague doubleheader at Coplin Field, winning 13-1 and 16-7.
Molly Mills pitched a two-hitter for the Wildcats (7-1) in the five-inning opener, striking out seven, walking one and hitting one batter. Madison Weber went 2-for-3 with a double.
In Game 2, Glide took the lead for good with seven runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. Weber and Aubry Hill both went 4-for-4 and Ruby Livingston was 2-for-4 with a triple. Weber hit three doubles.
The Antlers (2-3) committed 12 errors in each game.
The Wildcats are scheduled to host Riddle on Tuesday.
First Game
Bonanza;100;00;—;1;2;12
Glide;460;3x;—;13;7;3
Huffman and Jones, Durrall (4); Mills and Livingston. W — Mills. L — Huffman. 2B — Weber (G), Kutz (G).
Second Game
Bonanza;140;200;0;—;7;7;12
Glide;330;073;x;—;16;15;3
Huffman and Durrall; Mills and Livingston. W — Mills. L — Huffman. 2B — Schooler (B), Lee (B), Huffman (B), Weber 3 (G). 3B — Wright (G), Livingston (G).
