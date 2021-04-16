LOWELL — The Glide softball team swept host Lowell in a pair of Class 2A/1A Special District 3 contests Friday afternoon.
Glide won the first game 4-3, then outlasted the Red Devils for a 26-18 victory in eight innings in the nightcap.
In the opener, the Wildcats (2-1) broke open a 2-2 tie in the sixth inning when freshman Madison Weber singled home senior Ruby Livingston to give Glide a 3-2 lead. Weber would later score on a safety squeeze bunt from freshman Brooke Kutz.
Senior Molly Mills earned the pitching win in the opener, allowing three runs on four hits while striking out five.
The second game kept the scorekeepers busy as Glide and Lowell combined for 44 runs on 32 hits with 16 errors. The teams also combined for 16 walks.
Glide jumped out to a 9-0 lead after the top of the first inning, but Lowell scored in all seven innings of regulation to eventually tie the game at 17-17. In the top of the eighth, Glide put up nine runs, highlighted by a three-run double by junior Aubrey Hill.
Weber finished the day batting 5-for-7 with four runs batted in. Livingston went 4-for-10 with five RBIs over the two games. In the nightcap, Lily Ranger hit 3-for-6 and drove in five runs while Hill was 3-for-6 with four RBIs.
Glide visits Glendale for a single game Wednesday.
First Game
Glide;101;002;0;—;4;5;4
Lowell;101;000;1;—;3;6;3
Mills and Ranger; Plahn and Baszler. WP — Mills. LP — Plahn. 2B — Livingston (G).
Second Game
Glide;905;012;09;—;26;19;10
Lowell;322;511;31;—;18;13;6
Murphy, Mills (4) and Parkhurst, Ranger (3); Brooks, Matthews (1), Plahn (4) and Baszler. WP — Mills. LP — Plahn. 2B — Ranger 2 (G), Ar. Hill 2 (G), Weber (2), Livingston (G), Au. Hill (G).
