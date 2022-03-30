The Glide High School softball team finished off Oakland early during their Class 2A/1A Special District 3 game on Wednesday in Oakland.
The Wildcats scored nine runs in the top of the fifth inning and handed the Oakers a 17-0 loss. The contest was stopped due to the mercy rule.
Glide (4-0, 2-0 SD3), which is ranked No. 5 in the latest OSAAtoday 2A/1A coaches poll, finished with 14 hits.
The 'Cats capitalized on five hits, four walks and one Oakland error in their outburst in the fifth.
"That was a really tough inning," Oakland coach Johanna Held said. "It was a closer game than the score showed. We need to keep it clean on defense and figure out our offense."
Lily Ranger led Glide at the plate, going 4-for-4 with five RBIs. Madison Weber went 2-for-3 with a double, four RBIs and three runs, freshman Taylar Thingvall was 2-for-5 with a double and two runs, and freshman Peyton Geiger was 2-for-5 with a triple.
Kamryn Aumock tripled and knocked in three runs and Ella Wright scored three times in the victory.
Glide freshman Aryanna Belloir got the decision, allowing six hits and no runs with five strikeouts and one walk over four innings. Amelia Murphy pitched a scoreless fifth.
"Aryanna pitched really well," Glide coach Sam Moyers said. "She's not a true power pitcher, but has some velocity. Her screwball was working well today."
Moyers added one of the defensive highlights was an 8-4-2 double play in the third inning. Aumock caught a fly ball in center field for an out and made a throw to Weber, the second baseman, who threw to Geiger at home to nail a baseunner.
Held lost her starting pitcher (Aubrey Templeton) and catcher (Kylie Pfaff) from last year, so the Oakers are going through some growing pains. Freshman Haylee Templeton took the loss in the circle Wednesday.
Sequoyah Thacker, Haylee Templeton, Mya Fauver, Teagan Fauver, Emily Weaver and Cerena Thacker had singles for Oakland (0-5-1, 0-2-0).
The Oakers are scheduled to host Glendale in a doubleheader Friday, beginning at 2 p.m. Glide travels to Drain Friday to face No. 2 North Douglas in a twin bill, starting at 2.
Glide;232;19;—;17;14;2
Oakland;000;00;—;0;6;4
Belloir, Murphy (5) and Geiger; Templeton and T. Fauver. W — Belloir. L — Templeton. 2B — Thingvall (G), Weber (G), Hill (G). 3B — Geiger (G), Aumock (G).
