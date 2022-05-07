GLIDE — The third-ranked Glide softball team kept pace with league-leading North Douglas, defeating Glendale 16-0 and 15-0 in a Class 2A/1A Special District 3 doubleheader on Saturday at Coplin Field.

Both games were stopped after three innings due to the mercy rule.

The Wildcats (19-1, 15-1 SD3) are a half-game behind North Douglas (19-1, 16-1) with six games left in the regular season.

Madison Weber, Peyton Geiger, Leila Collins and Aryanna Belloir all had two hits for Glide in the first game. Geiger and Collins both had two RBIs.

Belloir allowed one hit, striking out seven and walking none. Katie Ashmead singled for the Pirates (6-16, 5-13).

Geiger went 3-for-3 with four RBIs in the second game, highlighted by a three-run homer in the third inning. Belloir and Brionna Miller each collected two hits and two RBIs.

Belloir allowed no hits, fanning seven and walking none.

Glide is scheduled to travel to Lowell Wednesday for a doubleheader, weather permitting. Glendale hosts No. 2 North Douglas Monday.

First Game

Glide;637;—;16;14;0

Glendale;000;—;0;1;3

Belloir and Geiger; Mellow and Moody. W — Belloir. L — Mellow. 2B — Geiger (Gli), Collins (Gli). 3B — Aumock (Gli).

Second Game

Glendale;000;—;0;0;3

Glide;735;—;15;13;0

Moody and Harris; Belloir and Geiger. W — Belloir. L — Moody. 2B — Geiger (Gli), Collins (Gli), Au. Hill (Gli). HR — Geiger (Gli).

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

