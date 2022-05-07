Glide whips Glendale twice in SD3 doubleheader TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email May 7, 2022 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GLIDE — The third-ranked Glide softball team kept pace with league-leading North Douglas, defeating Glendale 16-0 and 15-0 in a Class 2A/1A Special District 3 doubleheader on Saturday at Coplin Field.Both games were stopped after three innings due to the mercy rule.The Wildcats (19-1, 15-1 SD3) are a half-game behind North Douglas (19-1, 16-1) with six games left in the regular season.Madison Weber, Peyton Geiger, Leila Collins and Aryanna Belloir all had two hits for Glide in the first game. Geiger and Collins both had two RBIs.Belloir allowed one hit, striking out seven and walking none. Katie Ashmead singled for the Pirates (6-16, 5-13).Geiger went 3-for-3 with four RBIs in the second game, highlighted by a three-run homer in the third inning. Belloir and Brionna Miller each collected two hits and two RBIs.Belloir allowed no hits, fanning seven and walking none.Glide is scheduled to travel to Lowell Wednesday for a doubleheader, weather permitting. Glendale hosts No. 2 North Douglas Monday. First GameGlide;637;—;16;14;0Glendale;000;—;0;1;3Belloir and Geiger; Mellow and Moody. W — Belloir. L — Mellow. 2B — Geiger (Gli), Collins (Gli). 3B — Aumock (Gli).Second GameGlendale;000;—;0;0;3Glide;735;—;15;13;0Moody and Harris; Belloir and Geiger. W — Belloir. L — Moody. 2B — Geiger (Gli), Collins (Gli), Au. Hill (Gli). HR — Geiger (Gli). Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Winston man brutally beaten, recovering in Portland hospital Roseburg man accused of assaulting parents over potential move Douglas County gears up for grilled cheese event Cox Media Group Acquires Two Eugene, Oregon TV Stations Brandon Bowers TOP JOBS News Review Carriers News Review is Hiring for Sales Coordinator HEAVY EQUIPMENT MECHANIC The City of Roseburg is recruiting for Maintenance II Assigned to Facilities ART INSTRUCTOR WANTED Special Sections Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Umpqua sweeps twin bill from Lane, takes over sole possession of second in South Region Pandemic pushes Oregon’s public defender system to the brink Pandemic pushes Oregon’s public defender system to the brink Rains can’t dowse Roseburg’s hot streak, Tribe sweeps Grants Pass Curry, Thompson lead Warriors past Morant, Grizzlies 142-112
