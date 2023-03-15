The Glide Wildcats were a little too strong for the Oakland Oakers on the softball diamond on Wednesday.
Aryanna Belloir and Amelia Murphy combined on a one-hitter in Glide’s 13-3 nonleague victory in five innings in Oakland.
The contest was moved to Oakland due to poor field conditions in Glide.
The Wildcats (1-0 overall) broke the contest open with seven runs in the top of the fourth inning to take a 13-0 advantage. The Oakers (1-1) were able to get on the scoreboard with three runs in the fifth.
“(Aryanna Belloir) is even faster this year (velocity-wise),” Oakland coach Johanna Held said. “We couldn’t touch her.
“We’ve got a freshmen-sophomore heavy team this year and only started one senior (Emily Weaver) today. There’s lots of youth, but they’re really coachable and showing some good signs.”
Belloir struck out seven and walked one and gave up only one earned run in four innings.
Sophomore Taylar Thingvall went 2-for-3 with two doubles, one walk, two runs and two RBIs for Glide. Belloir went 2-for-2 with a two-bagger and two walks, and Madison Weber knocked in three runs.
Freshman Kelsie Pfaff had the lone hit for the Oakers.
After sharing the Special District 3 title with North Douglas, finishing 26-3 overall and losing to Nestucca 13-12 in the Class 2A/1A state quarterfinals last year, Glide moved up to 3A this year and is a member of the Far West League.
The Wildcats have a formidable battery in Belloir (third-team all-state pitcher) and Geiger (first-team all-state catcher), both sophomores.
Belloir went 25-2 with a 1.46 earned run average last year. Geiger hit .590 with 10 home runs and 55 RBIs.
Glide is scheduled to play a nonleague contest at Bandon/Pacific Thursday. Oakland hosts Central Linn Friday in a nonleague game.
Glide 303 70 — 13 8 0
Oakland 000 03 — 3 1 4
Belloir, Murphy (5) and Geiger; Templeton, Dalberti (5) and Fauver. W — Belloir. L — Templeton. 2B — Belloir (G), Thingvall 2 (G).
Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
