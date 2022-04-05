YONCALLA — Glide made quick work of Yoncalla in their Class 2A/1A Special District 3 softball game Tuesday, winning 17-1 in three innings.

Freshman Aryanna Belloir tossed a no-hitter with four strikeouts and two walks for the fifth-ranked Wildcats (6-1, 4-1 SD3), who are in a four-way tie for second in the league standings.

Ella Wright was 4-for-4, and Katelynn Stiles, Madison Weber, freshman Peyton Geiger and freshman Taylar Thingvall were all 2-for-3 for Glide. Geiger and Ariana Hill hit triples.

Alison Van Loon scored the lone run for the Eagles (6-1, 4-1) in the third on an error.

The two teams are scheduled to play again Thursday in Glide.

Glide;269;—;17;17;1

Yoncalla;001;—;1;0;3

Belloir and Geiger; Martin and Van Loon. W — Belloir. L — Martin. 2B — Wright (G), Stiles (G), Webber (G), Au. Hill (G). 3B — Geiger (G), Ar. Hill (G).

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

Sports Editor

Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review.

