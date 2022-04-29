GLIDE — The third-ranked Glide softball team stayed even with North Douglas and Monroe in the loss column, defeating Elkton 5-1 and 14-0 in a Class 2A/1A Special District 3 doubleheader on Friday at Coplin Field.
The second game was stopped after five innings due to the mercy rule.
Freshman Aryanna Belloir pitched the win in the opener for the Wildcats (17-1, 13-1 SD3), allowing six hits with 14 strikeouts and three walks. Freshman Taylar Thingvall was 2-for-3 with two RBIs, Ella Wright went 2-for-4 and freshman Peyton Geiger knocked in three runs with a double and two sacrifice flies.
Avree Block took the loss for the Elks (4-13, 4-11), giving up six hits with eight strikeouts and four walks. Freshman Meah Saddler, who went 3-for-4, knocked in the lone run for Elkton with a single in the fifth.
Glide finished with 11 hits in the nightcap. Wright was 2-for-3 with two RBIs, Brionna Miller went 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs and Thingvall had two hits in four at-bats.
Belloir tossed a three-hitter, fanning four.
"I'm really pleased with our effort," Glide coach Sam Moyers said. "(Avree Block) is one of the top pitchers in the league and held us in check in the first game. We hit well in the second game."
Glide is scheduled to host Glide, while Elkton travels to Glendale Monday.
First Game
Elkton;000;010;0;—;1;6;0
Glide;201;020;x;—;5;6;2
Block and Rayburn; Belloir and Geiger. W — Belloir. L — Block. 2B — Block (E), Geiger (G).
Second Game
Elkton;000;00;—;0;3;6
Glide;426;2x;—;14;11;1
Block and Rayburn; Belloir, Weber (4) and Geiger. W — Belloir. L — Block. 2B — Geiger (G), Miller 2 (G).
