TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor May 13, 2022

GLIDE — The fourth-ranked Glide softball team knocked Monroe out of the Class 2A/1A Special District 3 title hunt with a sweep in a doubleheader on Friday on Coplin Field.

The Wildcats won 11-0 and 11-4, improving to 23-1 on the season and 19-1 in league. The Dragons dropped to 18-7 and 17-5.

Freshman Aryanna Belloir tossed a one-hitter in the opener, striking out seven and walking one. Monroe's lone hit was a single by Amelia Ellsworth in the first inning.

Freshman Peyton Geiger hit a two-run home run for Glide in the first. Ella Wright was 2-for-3 in the game.

The Wildcats finished with 11 hits in the second game. Geiger and Madison Weber both lined a pair of doubles, and Wright, Kamryn Aumock and Belloir each added a pair of hits.

Belloir got the decision, fanning 11.

"We won the second game with small ball," Glide coach Sam Moyers said. "That's what got us the runs."

Glide is scheduled to host Days Creek Saturday in a doubleheader, beginning at noon.

First Game
Monroe;000;00;—;0;1;3
Glide;232;130;x;—;11;8;1
Ellsworth and Deaton; Belloir and Geiger. W — Belloir. L — Ellsworth. 2B — Weber (G), Belloir (G). HR — Geiger (G).

Second Game
Monroe;110;002;0;—;4;5;3
Glide;010;604;x;—;11;11;4
Ellsworth and Deaton; Belloir and Geiger. W — Belloir. L — Ellsworth. 2B — Ellsworth (M), Martin (M), Weber 2 (G), Geiger 2 (G), Ranger (G).

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
