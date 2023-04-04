ROGUE RIVER — The Glide softball team opened Far West League play on Tuesday, sweeping Rogue River in a doubleheader by scores of 16-8 and 9-4.
The Wildcats (4-0, 2-0 FWL) pounded out 18 hits in the first game. Peyton Geiger went 4-for-5 with a double and four RBIs, Taylar Thingvall was 4-for-5 with a two-bagger and three RBIs, and Aryanna Belloir was 3-for-5 with two doubles and three RBIs.
Belloir pitched the win, allowing 10 hits and four earned runs. The sophomore right-hander struck out eight and walked none.
In Game 2, Glide took the lead for good against the Chieftains (2-3, 1-3) with three runs in the top of the third. Brionna Miller was 2-for-3 with an RBI, Madison Weber went 2-for-4 with a double and RBI and Thingvall was 2-for-5 and knocked in a run.
Belloir gave up nine hits and two earned runs, fanning 10 and walking three.
"It wasn't pretty, but considering these were our third and fourth games of the season I'm pleased with the effort," Glide coach Sam Moyers said. "We still have a lot of things to work on, but the girls battled through on a cold day."
The Wildcats are scheduled to host Lakeview in a doubleheader Saturday at Coplin Field, beginning at noon.
First Game
Glide;506;212;0;—;16;18;5
R. River;022;301;0;—;8;10;5
Belloir and Geiger; Swanson and Bushey. W — Belloir. L — Swanson. 2B — Thingvall (G), Geiger (G), Weber (G), Belloir 2 (G).
Second Game
Glide;103;023;0;—;9;9;2
R. River;101;020;0;—;4;9;5
Belloir and Geiger; Braxton and Bushey. W — Belloir. L — Braxton. 2B — Weber (G), Moore (RR), Braxton (RR). 3B — Collins (G), Bushey (RR), Moore (RR).
Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
