Glide freshman catcher Peyton Geiger and North Douglas freshman outfielder Brooklyn Cyr were both first-team selections in the recent Class 2A/1A softball all-state voting done by the coaches.
North Douglas had four second-team picks: senior pitcher Halli Vaughn, junior catcher Lailah Ward, junior first baseman Brooklyn Williams and junior infielder Asia Ward.
Making the third team were Glide freshman pitcher Anna Belloir, North Douglas senior outfcielder Samantha MacDowell, Glide junior outfielder Kamryn Aumock and Oakland senior utility/designated player Ellie Witten.
Geiger, who helped the Wildcats finish 26-3 overall and advance to the state quarterfinals, hit .590 with 10 home runs, 11 doubles and 55 RBIs. She had an on-base percentage of .731.
Belloir finished with a 25-2 record in the circle with a 1.46 earned run average, striking out 152 and walking 38 in 119 innings. Aumock hit .512 with an OBP of .676.
North Douglas also reached the quarterfinals, finishing 26-2.
Senior catcher Riley Robertson of Grant Union and senior catcher Emily Philibert of Lakeview shared the Player of the Year award. Lakeview junior Tyler McNeley and Grant Union sophomore Drew Williams were Co-Pitchers of the Year, while Lakeview’s Sam Tacchini was Coach of the Year.
Class 2A/1A Softball
All-State Teams
Co-Players of the Year — Riley Robertson, sr., Grant Union; Emily Philibert, sr., Lakeview.
Co-Pitchers of the Year — Tyler McNeley, jr., Lakeview; Drew Williams, soph., Grant Union.
Coach of the Year — Sam Tacchini, Lakeview.
First Team
PITCHERS — Tyler McNeley, jr., Lakeview; Drew Williams, soph., Grant Union; Jenna Hopkins, jr., Kennedy. CATCHERS — Emily Philibert, sr., Lakeview; Riley Robertson, sr., Grant Union; Peyton Geiger, fr., Glide; Hannah Reed, sr., Toledo; Lyndie Hurliman, jr., Nestucca. FIRST BASE — Paige Gerry, sr., Grant Union; Morgan Kyle, sr., Kennedy. INFIELDERS — Bridget Shullanberger, jr., Lakeview; Annikah Tacchini, jr., Lakeview; Savannah Watterson, fr., Grant Unon; Lily Alford, sr., Jefferson; Rachel Strober, Nestucca, sr.; Cameron Fisher, sr., Toledo; Emily Hull, jr., Monroe. OUTFIELDERS — Addy Northway, fr., Grant Union; Elka Fisher, soph., Toledo; Brooklyn Cyr, fr., North Douglas; Amanda Lawyer, fr., Union. UTILITY/DP — Nita Cook, sr., Vernonia; Raney Anderson, jr., Grant Union.
Second Team
Douglas County Selections Only
PITCHER — Halli Vaughn, sr., North Douglas; CATCHER — Lailah Ward, jr., North Douglas. FIRST BASE — Brooklyn Williams, jr., North Douglas. INFIELDER — Asia Ward, jr., North Douglas.
Third Team
County Selections Only
PITCHER — Anna Belloir, fr., Glide. OUTFIELDERS — Samantha MacDowell, sr., North Douglas; Kamryn Aumock, jr., Glide. UTILITY/DP — Ellie Witten, sr., Oakland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.